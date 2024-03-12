About Cookies on This Site

EW5P Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

EW5P Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5P-M

EW5P Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

  • Front view of 55EW5P-M with infill image
  • -45 degree side view of 55EW5P-M with infill image
  • Front view of 55EW5P-M
  • -45 degree side view of 55EW5P-M
  • -90 degree side view of 55EW5P-M
  • +45 degree side view of 55EW5P-M
  • +90 degree side view of 55EW5P-M
  • Rear view of 55EW5P-M
  • Close-up image of bottom of 55EW5P-M
  • Close-up image 2 of bottom of 55EW5P-M
  • Image taken from the top right of 55EW5P-M
  • Top view of 55EW5P-M
  • -45 degree side view of set-top box of 55EW5P-M
  • Front view of set-top box of 55EW5P-M
  • Rear view of set-top box of 55EW5P-M
Key Features

  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 200 / 600 nit (APL 100% / 25%, without Glass)
  • Transparency : 43% (Set)
  • Bezel Width : Even 12.2mm (T/R/L/B)
See the Unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

In the living room of a luxurious house with a high floor ocean view, furniture features an integrated transparent OLED display. The screen shows images of birds that blend seamlessly with the large tree visible behind the transparent display.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology enables the Transparent OLED Signage to have a sleek design without the need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving an impressive 43%* transparency. It clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information right in front of them.

Transparent OLED screens are installed on both sides of the corridors in the museum. The screens display images of ancient statues along with information about them, with three 55EW5P-M stacked vertically to form the display.

* The Year of Measurement : 2022

Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter

Conducted by : LG Display - internal testing

Sleek Elegance in Transparency

Connecting spaces and adding a sense of openness, this transparent display boasts a beautiful design that complements high-end furniture and luxurious interiors. Its clean metal finish allows for easy installation on furniture, walls, or practically any desired location.

There’s an open display unit in the large lounge with a transparent OLED screen installed in its center. The screen shows images of trees along with the current time and weather information, and the scenery visible through the transparent screen makes the space feel more expansive.

Expandable Design

Thanks to the improved mechanical design, it can be installed in various ways, whether as a single unit or as a truly transparent wall, to fit existing structures and spaces. Place this product in your dream space to enhance openness and aesthetics.

A family is taking a photo with a transparent OLED wall made up of 3ⅹ5 55EW5P-M indoors. The father, standing in front of the wall, is taking a picture of the mother and child, who are standing behind the wall with animals and plants naturally displayed on the screen.

Convenience of Installation & Stability

This product offers ease and stability during installation thanks to its metal borders and structure. In other words, the metal border applied to the bezel areas enhances the product’s rigidity. Additionally, M4 (screw type) holes, which are widely used globally, are incorporated into all rear corners to facilitate installation.

The metal borders on the bezel areas of the 55EW5P-M, along with the M4 (screw type) holes at each edge, are shown in an enlarged view.

* Screws are not supplied.

Usage Scenes

Experience the marvel of LG’s state-of-the-art Transparent OLED Signage, designed for use in various spaces. This product breaks down the barriers between the screen and reality, seamlessly connecting different spaces, objects, and people.

1. Used in the living room of a luxurious house 2. Used as a photo wall 3. Used as a wall at the airport lounge entrance 4. Used in a retail shop

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    200/600nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    200,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI 90%, BT709 110%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET), Hard coating (5H)

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Transparency

    43% (SET)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(1), HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • IR In

    Yes(1), External IR Receiver

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • DP Out

    Yes(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

  • IR Out

    Sharing RS232C Out

  • Daisy Chain

    Input HDMI, DP / Output DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Transparent

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : Even 12.2mm

  • Weight (Head)

    14.1Kg (Head), 2.6Kg (Signage Box)

  • Packed Weight

    30.0Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1237.6 x 717.9 x 86.5mm (Head)
    381.6 x 217.6 x 73.6 (Signage Box)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1368 x 245 x 957mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3.0mm

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    Yes (Film)

  • Shatter-Proof

    Yes

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS7.5

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • Scan Inversion

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Max.

    230W

  • Typ.

    70W (IEC 62087)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    239 BTU/Hr(Typ), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Polski, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M3xL5.5 Black,24EA / M3xL5.5 Silver,8EA / M3xL6 Black, 14EA), Cover Shield Assy 1EA, Cable Rubber 2EA, Cable Cap Assy 2EA, Tiling Bracket 2EA, Signage Box Wing Bracket 2EA

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes