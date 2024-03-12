About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Box Type Thin Client (non OS)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Box Type Thin Client (non OS)

CL600N-6A

Box Type Thin Client (non OS)

()
  • LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
  • LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
  • LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
  • LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
  • LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
  • LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
  • LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A
LG Box Type Thin Client (non OS), CL600N-6A

Key Features

  • Quad-core Processor
  • 4GB DDR4 Memory
  • Up to 3 Display Support
  • USB Type-C™
  • Fanless Design
More

Productivity and Efficiency

Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

More Powerful Performance

Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105) and a powerful system memory option (4GB DDR4), CL600N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

More Powerful Performance

Up to 3 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

CL600N supports up to 3 displays: two 4K displays and one QHD display. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP Ready 6) USB 2.0 7) Headphone & Mic Combo

Various Interface

High-Performance Connection

USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

CL600N with USB Type-C™ port provides fast data transfer speeds along with high levels of power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video, and audio as well as charging CL600N.

Silent and Cost-efficient
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CL600N's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. Also its low-noise performance and excellent thermal controls provide a pleasant work environment.
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    Cloud Device

  • Year

    2020

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

FEATURES

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(Out 2ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    YES(Out 1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    1.2W x 1

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.2W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    0.82

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    260 x 164 x 101

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    199 x 137 x 35

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    1.685

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    0.8