27" 8MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

27" 8MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

27HJ713C-B

27" 8MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

  • front view
  • front view of 27hj713c with the display pivoting 90 degrees
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view of 27hj713c of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
  • front view of 27hj713c with 2 display side-by-side
Key Features

  • 27” IPS 8MP
  • 350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%
  • DICOM Part 14
  • Brightness Stabilization
  • Flicker Safe
  • Two-way Pivot
More

Accurate Image Quality for Clinical Review

Superior Image Quality

27” IPS 8MP

Superior Image Quality

The 27-inch 8MP IPS display provides the ideal brightness for secondary review. The 178°-wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

Brighter and More Precise

350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%

Brighter and More Precise

350nits (Typ.) brightness and sRGB 99% of the color space guarantee brighter, more vivid color expression and better resolution for greater image accuracy.

Medical Images with Ensured Consistency

Compliance with Medical Standards

DICOM Part 14

Compliance with Medical Standards

The DICOM Part 14 Gamma adjusts the greyscale levels of medical images from various medical imaging modalities, helping more accurate review.  Also, it ensures a 250 nit brightness compliant to the ACR-AAPM-SIIM secondary review brightness guideline*.

*ACR-AAPM-SIIM Secondary Review Brightness Guideline : The secondary review brightness guideline developed collaboratively by the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), and the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM).

Consistently Stable Display

Brightness Stabilization

Consistently Stable Display

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.

Enhanced Viewing Comfort

Long Lasting Eye Comfort

Flicker Safe

Long Lasting Eye Comfort

Flicker Safe technology virtually eliminates flickering to help prevent eye fatigue. This protects the vision of doctors and prevents them from slowing down their work flow.

Ergonomic Design

Two-Way Pivot

Ergonomic Design

The Ergonomic Stand with Two-Way Pivot adjustment realizes an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615x546.3x276.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615x365.1x42.70

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694x504x185

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.5(16.5lb)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7(10.4lb)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3(22.7lb)

FEATURES

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES(True color pro)

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K
    Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • PBP

    YES(2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • RoHS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554x0.1554

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 3H

  • Response Time

    14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100