31.5" 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Optimized Image Quality forDiagnostic Review
Accurate Image from Any Angle
31.5-inch 8MP IPS display and 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
Conventional
Brightness Stabilization
To Increase Efficiency &Convenience
Multiple Signals on One Screen
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
DICOM Compliant
YES
-
Hot Key
NO
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Brightness stabilization
YES
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Presence Sensor
NO
-
Front Sensor
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
Pathology Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Failover Input Switch
NO
-
Focus View
YES
-
Light Box Mode
NO
-
Lighting
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
3G-SDI
NO
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
NO
-
RS-232
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
Headphone out
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
KGMP
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
RoHS
YES
-
REACH
YES
-
WEEE
YES
-
MFDS
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
NO
-
Vandal-proof
NO
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
FDA
Class II
-
ISO13485
YES
-
GMP
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Qubyx
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Machanical Power Switch
NO
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
