31.5'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

31.5'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

32HL710S-W

31.5'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

Key Features

  • 31.5" 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • HDR10 Support
  • Mirror & Rotation Mode
  • Up to 4PBP, PIP
  • Dustproof, Water Resistant
  • Protection Glass
Large Display for Surgical Precision

4K Surgical Display

Large Display for Surgical Precision

LG 4K surgical high-resolution monitor with LG's innovative technology provides accuracy, user convenience and reliability for precise surgery.

Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View

31.5-inch 4K IPS

Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View

With 31.5-inch 4K IPS display, the LG surgical monitor provides visual comfort for viewing accurate images with others from any angle. So it reduces the risk of misperception and helps to produce better outcomes.
sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

sRGB 115% (Area), Over 99% (Coverage)

The 32HL710S, supports sRGB 115% (Area) and Over 99% (Coverage) with the standard DICOM Part 14, is designed for accurate color recognition and depth perception during invasive surgery. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images and allow precise surgery.
Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

LG surgical monitor with Brightness Stabilization can maintain constant brightness. Its sensor carefully measures the backlight and local lighting conditions. Then it optimizes the correct brightness for the surgical procedure.
Support HDR10

Support HDR10

LG surgical monitor is designed to fits with HDR-supported medical devices such as endoscope cameras. It can deliver images from devices vividly without crushing blacks in dark areas.

Multiple Signals on One Screen

PBP, PIP & Multi-input

Multiple Signals on One Screen

The 32HL710S supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to see multiple signals from several devices on one screen. You can set a combination screen of the endoscopic video from endoscopic camera, the vital sign imagery and the fluoroscopic imagery.
Find the Perfect Operating View
Mirror & Rotation

Find the Perfect Operating View

The 32HL710S with Mirror & Rotate functions, helps you to set the perfectly optimized operating view for improving your convenience in the operating room. You can select the 180 degrees rotated image or the mirror image you want to see.
Dustproof

Dustproof & Water Resistant

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the body except for front, securing them from any direction.
All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    NO

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    17.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • Hot Key

    YES(2keys)

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Pathology Mode

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    YES

  • Failover Input Switch

    YES

  • Focus View

    NO

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • 3G-SDI

    YES

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • RS-232

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • Headphone out

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 6.32A

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KGMP

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • RoHS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    NO

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Qubyx

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Machanical Power Switch

    YES

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

  • Display Position Adjustments

    NO

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x 100 & 100 x 100