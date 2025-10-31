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LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster adaptor
LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster adaptor
Key Features
- Genuine accessories for LG Aero Booster
- Available for AS55GGSY0 model only.
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Connect the adapter to the adapter connection terminal on the back of the product.
STEP 2
Plug the power plug of the adapter into the outlet.
- Hold the product and connect or disconnect the adapter horizontally.
- Connect the adapter to the end, and do not move it after it is connected. (Doing so may result in damage.)
- Be careful not to apply impact to the adapter. Failure to do so may result in damage.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
COV30041603
Category
Adapter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Length (m)
2
Net Weight (g)
314
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