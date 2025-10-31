About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Moving Wheel

COV31483704
cov31483704 Top view
cov31483704 Front view
cov31483704 Bottom view
cov31483704 Top view
cov31483704 Front view
cov31483704 Bottom view

Key Features

  • Compatible with both 2-in1 and 3-in-1 LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fans
  • Free delivery to Hong Kong & Macau.
  • If there's non-accessory items in the same order, only direct delivery is provided. Pick-up service is not applicable.
FH15GPB
FH15GPG
FH15GPN
FS15GPBF0
FS15GPBK0
FS15GPGF0
FS15GPSF0

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Mounts it on the lower part

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Category

    moving wheel

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    height 60

  • Diameter (cm)

    36

  • Net Weight (g)

    3200

