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Y-shaped shoe dryer for LG dehumidifier
Y-shaped shoe dryer for LG dehumidifier
Mounting Location
*Hose sold separately (5215A20001H).
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Connect
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Open the hose cover at the back of the product by turning it counterclockwise.
Open the hose cover at the back of the product by turning it counterclockwise.
STEP 2
After inserting Spot drying extension hose, fixit by turning it clockwise.
* Hose sold separately.
After inserting Spot drying extension hose, fixit by turning it clockwise. * Hose sold separately.
STEP 3
Connect shoes drying kit to the extension hose.
Connect shoes drying kit to the extension hose.
STEP 4
Extend the hose to make it face the desired drying direction.
Extend the hose to make it face the desired drying direction.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
ADJ73772403
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
6
Length (cm)
14
Net Weight (g)
84
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