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​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72 (Pair)

​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72 (Pair)

COV31979301
Front view of ​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72 (Pair) COV31979301
COV31979301 Component view
COV31979301 close up view
COV31979301 Stand left perspective
COV31979301 Life style view
COV31979301 Dimension view
Front view of ​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M72 (Pair) COV31979301
COV31979301 Component view
COV31979301 close up view
COV31979301 Stand left perspective
COV31979301 Life style view
COV31979301 Dimension view

Key Features

  • LG Speaker Genuine Stand
  • Premium design, Precision height
  • This is a stand product without speaker & power cord
  • This product consists of two stand
  • Easy to Cable management
  • Refer to the compatible model list below
More
M7
LG Sound Suite M7 wireless speaker stand on the exclusive stand

LG Sound Suite M7 wireless speaker stand on the exclusive stand

Designed for clean interiors and precise sound

Designed for M7, the floor stand positions the speaker at the ideal listening height for clear, accurate sound.

Color and finish-matched materials blend seamlessly into your space,

while built-in cable management keeps power cables neatly concealed.

Clean cable management, refined finishing

3 images showing how Sound Suite M7&M5's cable is neatly managed with the stand with matched color and finish

*A longer power cord may be required when using the floor stand. A separately sold 3.5 m power cord is available for extended placement.

Precision height for accurate sound delivery

By placing the speaker at the right listening height, the floor stand supports clear, accurate sound and a more immersive listening experience.

A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV

Discover the speakers designed for this floor stand

Explore M7 speakers engineered to work seamlessly with this floor stand for accurate placement and consistent listening height.

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

Front view of Black Sound Suite M7 speaker

How to Install

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Please check the following first.

• The following stands can be used depending on the speaker model.

- M7: FS-M71(Stand × 1), FS-M72(Stand × 2)

- M5: FS-M51(Stand × 1), FS-M52(Stand × 2)

- The number of components may vary depending on the stand model.

 

• The stand does not include a power cord. Use the power cord included with the Sound Suite

speaker, or purchase a separate power cord from LGE.COM. (Separate power cord length: 3.5 m)

 

• When assembling, ensure that all of the provided screws are attached. If the screws are not fully tightened, the product may tilt or tip over, resulting in damage. Tightening the screws with excessive force may cause them to come off due to abrasion of the screw joint.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    278 x 670 x 278

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.39

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    COV31979301

  • Components

    Stand pole 2EA, Top plate 2EA, Base 2EA, Screw(M4 x 15mm) 8EA, Screw(M4 x 8mm) 2EA

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