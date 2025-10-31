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Combo of 3 scented paper boxes for LG clothing care closet (Lime & Mandarin)

Combo of 3 scented paper boxes for LG clothing care closet (Lime & Mandarin)

AGF04127480
AGF04127480 main view
AGF04127480 top view
AGF04127480 Bottom view
AGF04127480 component view
AGF04127480 main view
AGF04127480 top view
AGF04127480 Bottom view
AGF04127480 component view

Key Features

  • LG Styler Genuine Sheet & Sheet case
  • Available in Lime and Mandarin scent
S3MFC
S3RF
S3WF
S3WFS
SC5GMR80H

Mounting Location

The aroma sheet is mounted in the aroma sheet case at the bottom of the product

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGF04127480

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGF04127480

  • Category

    Sheet

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    224 x 100 x 40

  • Net Weight (g)

    101

  • Product Weight (g)

    303

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