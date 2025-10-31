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Combo of 3 scented paper boxes for LG clothing care closet (Lime & Mandarin)
Combo of 3 scented paper boxes for LG clothing care closet (Lime & Mandarin)
Key Features
- LG Styler Genuine Sheet & Sheet case
- Available in Lime and Mandarin scent
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Take out the lint filter cover.
STEP 2
Remove the aroma filter from the back ofthe lint filter cover.
STEP 3
Open the aroma filter, insert an aroma sheet, and then close the aroma filter.
STEP 4
Insert the aroma filter into the back of the lint filter cover.
STEP 5
Reinstall the lint filter cover on top of the lint filter correctly.
- Install the lint filter cover in the way that its guide faces the front of the appliance.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
AGF04127480
Category
Sheet
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
224 x 100 x 40
Net Weight (g)
101
Product Weight (g)
303
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