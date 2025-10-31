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LG CordZero™ A9T-Steam Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter

LG CordZero™ A9T-Steam Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter

ADQ75804722
Front view of LG CordZero™ A9T-Steam Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter ADQ75804722
ADQ75804722 Side view
Front view of LG CordZero™ A9T-Steam Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter ADQ75804722
ADQ75804722 Side view

Key Features

  • Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles
  • Free delivery to Hong Kong & Macau.
  • If there's non-accessory items in the same order, only direct delivery is provided. Pick-up service is not applicable.
A9T Series

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The exhaust filter is located on the top of the body

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Remove the battery from the product body.

Rotate the exhaust filter to the unlocked position to separate it from the product body.

Remove the battery from the product body Rotate the exhaust filter to the unlocked position to separate it from the product body

STEP 2

Insert the clean, dry pre-filter and rotate the exhaust filter to the locked position to reassemble it on the product body.

Insert the clean dry pre filter and rotate the exhaust filter to the locked position to reassemble it on the product body

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Remove the battery from the product body.

Use the combination tool to clean any dust off the motor.

 

- Do not wash the motor with water.

Remove the battery from the product body Use the combination tool to clean any dust off the motor Do not wash the motor with water

STEP 2

Clean filters by brushing the dust off and wash them in running water at least once a month.

 

- To avoid odour and the malfunction of the motor, allow the exhaust filter to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.

Clean filters by brushing the dust off and wash them in running water at least once a month To avoid odour and the malfunction of the motor allow the exhaust filter to dry completely in a well ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

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