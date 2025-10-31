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LG CordZero® Exhaust Filter

LG CordZero® Exhaust Filter

ADQ75806703
Front view of LG CordZero® Exhaust Filter ADQ75806703
ADQ75806703 Front view
ADQ75806703 Rear view
ADQ75806703 top view
ADQ75806703 top view1
ADQ75806703 Dimension view
Front view of LG CordZero® Exhaust Filter ADQ75806703
ADQ75806703 Front view
ADQ75806703 Rear view
ADQ75806703 top view
ADQ75806703 top view1
ADQ75806703 Dimension view

Key Features

  • LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Filter
  • The exhaust filter cover is not included; it is a standalone filter product.
  • Refer to the compatible model list below
A9CX-COMBI
A9X-AUTO
A9X-STEAM
S9BGQNTBDW
S9BWQNPNCW
S9BWQNRBDS

Mounting Location

The exhaust filter is installed in the vacuum cleaner body

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ75806703

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    10

  • Length (cm)

    3

  • Net Weight (g)

    34

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