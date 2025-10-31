We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9 Mesh Metal Filter
LG CordZero™ A9 Mesh Metal Filter
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaners Genuine Filter & Dust Bag
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the battery from the unit before cleaning the dustbin.
Please empty the dustbin next to a wastebasket or where dust and foreign objects can be emptied easily.
Press the dustbin button downward to open it.
- Empty the bin.
- Be careful as dust/foreign matter may spill out when you open the dustbin.
STEP 2
Insert the crevice tool into the large dust separation device (Cyclonic Mesh Filter) and turn it counterclockwise to remove it. Use the suction end of the crevice tool to do this with ease.
STEP 3
Wash the large dust separation device (Cyclonic Mesh Filter) with running water.
- Be sure to dry the device completely before reinserting it.
STEP 4
Use the combination tool to clean out dust or foreign objects inside the dust bin.
- Do not wash the product body or motor with water.
STEP 5
Remove the Cyclone and use the combination tool to clean out the dust inside the dustbin.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
ADV75957704
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
7.5
Length (cm)
11.5
Net Weight (g)
110
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.