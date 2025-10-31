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LG CordZero™ A9L Exhaust Filter
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Grasp the exhaust filter cover and turn it to the left to open the cover.
Lift the open cover.
STEP 2
Lift out the exhaust filter from the product body.
STEP 3
Use the combination tool to clean any dust off the motor.
- Do not wash the motor with water.
STEP 4
Assemble a completely dry exhaust filter to the product.
- When assembling the exhaust filter, assemble it according to the groove.
STEP 5
Close the exhaust filter cover, press down and turn it to the right to lock the cover.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
COV30219501
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
9.2
Length (cm)
4.3
Net Weight (g)
50
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