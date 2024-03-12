About Cookies on This Site

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mattress Tool

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mattress Tool

AGB74052401

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mattress Tool

  • 15 degree view
  • top view
  • Bottom view
  • side view
15 degree view
top view
Bottom view
side view

Key Features

  • LG CordZero™ Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Mattress Tool
  • Non-powered tool
  • For matresses and soft furnishings

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.

 

Attach the nozzles, tools, or extension pipe by sliding them onto the inlet on the body until they click into place. 

 

The nozzles and tools can also be attached to the end of the extension pipe.

Use this tool to clean up dust and foreign objects from mattresses, delicate fabrics, and upholstery.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

