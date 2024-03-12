CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Total Care Kit (5EA)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Series of CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaners
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.
Attach the nozzles, tools, or extension pipe by sliding them onto the inlet on the body until they click into place.
The nozzles and tools can also be attached to the end of the extension pipe.
Flexible Crevice Tool
This tool is flexible and its length can be adjusted, making it especially useful for cleaning inside vehicles or in narrow spaces under and behind furniture where an angled tool is needed.
Using the Brush
To convert the tool from crevice to brush mode, press in on the sides of the brush head and pull the brush down.
- To convert back to the crevice mode, press in on the brush release button and slide the brush up.
Adjusting the Length
Multi-angle Tool
This tool has a soft brush that can be adjusted to a variety of angles, making it especially useful for cleaning vehicle consoles or the tops of furniture.
Hard Dirt Tool
Firm bristles remove solidified dirt from hard surfaces.
Clean up hair or foreign objects that are entangled in carpets or rugs.
Mattress Tool
Use this tool to clean up dust and foreign objects from mattresses, delicate fabrics, and upholstery.
Flexible Hose Extension
Connect this flexible, extendable hose between the product body and the tools to clean hard to reach areas.
- The flexible hose extension cannot be used with the power drive nozzle.
