CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Total Care Kit (5EA)

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Total Care Kit (5EA)

AGF78838401

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Total Care Kit (5EA)

Key Features

  • LG A9 Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Total Care Kit (5EA)
  • Flexible Crevice Tool
  • Multi Angle Tool
  • Hard Dirt Tool
  • Mattress Tool
  • Extendable Hose
All Series of CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaners

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.

 

Attach the nozzles, tools, or extension pipe by sliding them onto the inlet on the body until they click into place. 

 

The nozzles and tools can also be attached to the end of the extension pipe.

Flexible Crevice Tool

This tool is flexible and its length can be adjusted, making it especially useful for cleaning inside vehicles or in narrow spaces under and behind furniture where an angled tool is needed.

Flexible Crevice Tool
Using the Brush

To convert the tool from crevice to brush mode, press in on the sides of the brush head and pull the brush down.

 

- To convert back to the crevice mode, press in on the brush release button and slide the brush up.

Flexible Crevice Tool
Adjusting the Length

To convert the tool from crevice to brush mode, press in on the sides of the brush head and pull the brush down.

 

- To convert back to the crevice mode, press in on the brush release button and slide the brush up.

Multi-angle Tool

This tool has a soft brush that can be adjusted to a variety of angles, making it especially useful for cleaning vehicle consoles or the tops of furniture.

Hard Dirt Tool

Firm bristles remove solidified dirt from hard surfaces. 

Clean up hair or foreign objects that are entangled in carpets or rugs.

Mattress Tool

Use this tool to clean up dust and foreign objects from mattresses, delicate fabrics, and upholstery.

Flexible Hose Extension

Connect this flexible, extendable hose between the product body and the tools to clean hard to reach areas.

 

- The flexible hose extension cannot be used with the power drive nozzle.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGF78838401

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Weight (kg)

    1.4

