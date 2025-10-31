We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG A9 CordZero Water Tank
LG A9 CordZero Water Tank
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaners Genuine Nozzle Water Tank
- Refer to the compatible model list below
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Press the PUSH button to remove the water tank from the mop nozzle.
STEP 2
Open the water inlet cap on the side of the water tank and fill the tank with water using the measuring cup.
- Open only one water inlet cap to fill the water. Opening both caps may cause the water to flush.
- Do not fill the tank over the MAX line.
- Do not put liquid other than water and hot water in the water tank.
STEP 3
Close the water inlet cap tightly.
- If the water inlet cap is not closed properly, water may leak.
STEP 4
Attach the water tank to the mop nozzle again
- Insert the 2 tabs at the front of the water tank into the slots on the top of the mop nozzle. Press down at the centre to lock the tank in place.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
257 x 50 x 120 mm
GENERAL
Part Number
AJL74972002
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.