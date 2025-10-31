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LG CordZero® Lightweight Handstick Slim Nozzle (White)
LG CordZero® Lightweight Handstick Slim Nozzle (White)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Nozzle
- Conveniently cleans narrow and hard-to-reach spaces
- Designed to Impress
Mounting Location
How to Replace
Press the nozzle's release button to disconnect the nozzle from the pipe or product body.
Press the nozzle's release button to disconnect the nozzle from the pipe or product body.
Turn the nozzle upside down and remove the rotating brush while holding down the PUSH button on the nozzle.
Turn the nozzle upside down and remove the rotating brush while holding down the PUSH button on the nozzle.
Attach the crevice tool to the product body and use the vacuum to remove foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.
Attach the crevice tool to the product body and use the vacuum to remove foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.
Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.
Remove foreign objects, debris and hair from all Rollers of the nozzles using tweezers.
- Wrap the handle of a long thin screwdriver with a wet towel or cloth and use it to clean the rotating brush and nozzle.
Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle. Remove foreign objects, debris and hair from all Rollers of the nozzles using tweezers. - Wrap the handle of a long thin screwdriver with a wet towel or cloth and use it to clean the rotating brush and nozzle.
Slide the brush back into the nozzle until it clicks into place.
Slide the brush back into the nozzle until it clicks into place.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
247 x 77 x 275
GENERAL
Part Number
COV37743201
Category
Nozzle
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