7kg 1200rpm Combo Washing Machine (Built-under)
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Thoughtfully designed
Removable top cover (Built-under)
Styled for limited spaces
6 Motion DD
The optimal way to wash
10-year motor warranty
Reliability guaranteed
Allergy Care
Steam away dust mites
Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces
Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look.
Sleek design
Elevate the quality of your home's interior
Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.
6 Motion DD
The optimal way to wash
This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.
Steam™
Steam away allergens from your fabrics
Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
Tub clean
Clean from the inside
Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry
The washing machine motor is swirling with water
Stay calm and easily identify errors
Smart Diagnosis™ ensures calm understanding, easily identifying washer concerns.
Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues
*The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.
*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.
Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design
