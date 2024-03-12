About Cookies on This Site

6KG 1200rpm Combo Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

WF-C1206C4W

WF-C1206C4W

6KG 1200rpm Combo Washing Machine

SUMMARY

Print
Capacity
Washing Capacity 6 kg, Drying capacity 4 kg, 1200rpm
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 × 450*(495#)
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor
Key Features
6 Motions

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    6

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    4

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    No/400/800/1000/1100/1200

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95

  • Control

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    600 × 850 × 450*(495#)

  • Weight (KG)

    62

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    Pearl White

  • Dial

    Crispy White

  • Door

    Brillant Grey + Pearl White Rim

  • Slim Body

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Dry Technology

    Condensation

  • Dry only

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • "Fabric Care" Drum

    Yes

  • Wave Lifter

    Yes

  • Foam Detect

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Filter

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay End (Hour)

    3-19

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Antibacterial Gasket

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Direct Wear

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Rinse+ (Intensive)

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes¹

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

DRY FUNCTION

  • Cupboard Dry

    Yes

  • Iron Dry

    Yes

  • Low Temp Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Eco Dry

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Rated Body Depth

  • #

    Depth include door(closed) and back cover

  • 1

    Additional function by ThinQ™ Application

Our Picks for You 