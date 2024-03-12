We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6KG 1200rpm Combo Washing Machine
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade
Grade 1
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
6
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
4
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
No/400/800/1000/1100/1200
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95
-
Control
Dial + Touch LED
-
Dimension WxHxD, (mm)
600 × 850 × 450*(495#)
-
Weight (KG)
62
DESIGN
-
Body Color
Pearl White
-
Dial
Crispy White
-
Door
Brillant Grey + Pearl White Rim
-
Slim Body
Yes
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Dry Technology
Condensation
-
Dry only
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
"Fabric Care" Drum
Yes
-
Wave Lifter
Yes
-
Foam Detect
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Filter
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay End (Hour)
3-19
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Antibacterial Gasket
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Direct Wear
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Rinse+ (Intensive)
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes¹
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
DRY FUNCTION
-
Cupboard Dry
Yes
-
Iron Dry
Yes
-
Low Temp Dry
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Eco Dry
Yes
NOTE
-
*
Rated Body Depth
-
#
Depth include door(closed) and back cover
-
1
Additional function by ThinQ™ Application
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.