10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea)
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color
White
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
601 × 850 x 690
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Heat Pump
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Auto / Manual
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
601 × 850 x 690
-
Weight (kg)
56
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
FEATURES
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Auto / Manual
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Heat Pump
-
Dual Lint Filter
Dual
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Inverter Motor
BLDC Motor
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Dual Inverter Compressor
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Auto / Manual
-
Dry Level
Iron, Cupboard & Extra
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
