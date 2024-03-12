8kg 1400rpm Washing Machine (Built-under)

About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

  • Removable top cover (Built-under)
  • 6 Motion DD
  • 10-year motor warranty
  • Steam™
  • Tub clean
  • Smart Diagnosis™
More

'It's showing the interior cut of the refrigerator

Hight : 825mm only after removable top cover

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

It's showing the interior cut of the refrigerator

Removable top cover (Built-under)

Styled for limited spaces

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

There is a washing machine motor and a 10-year warranty

10-year motor warranty

Reliability guaranteed

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Washer and Dryer in one

Washer and
Dryer in one

LG's Washer and Dryer in one is another of
our leading appliance technologies.
Save space in your home and make more
room for your family. LG's Washer and
Dryer in one means you don't need to
buy a separate dryer but still get your clothes
sparkling clean and dry, too.

Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces

Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look. 

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Stay calm and easily identify errors

Smart Diagnosis™ ensures calm understanding, easily identifying washer concerns.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

All Spec

