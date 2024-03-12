9kg 1400rpm Washing Machine (Built-under)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Thoughtfully designed
Removable top cover (Built-under)
Styled for limited spaces
6 Motion DD
The optimal way to wash
10-year motor warranty
Reliability guaranteed
Allergy Care
Steam away dust mites
Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces
Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look.

Sleek design
Elevate the quality of your home's interior
Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

6 Motion DD
The optimal way to wash
This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

Steam™
Steam away allergens from your fabrics
Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
Tub clean
Clean from the inside
Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry
The washing machine motor is swirling with water

Stay calm and easily identify errors
Smart Diagnosis™ ensures calm understanding, easily identifying washer concerns.
Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

*The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.
*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.
Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
Weight (kg)
63.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
590
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1030
-
Product Dimensions for Built-under (WxHxD mm)
600x825x550
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5.0
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Drum Lifter
Plastic Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
No
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Double Rinse
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Dress Shirts
No
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
One Shirt
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse Only
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
School Uniforms
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Single Garments
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wash Only
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
2 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096430897
