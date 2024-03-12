About Cookies on This Site

7 kg Front Loading Washing Machine

7 kg Front Loading Washing Machine

WF-1407MW

7 kg Front Loading Washing Machine

All Spec

GENERAL SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Motor

    Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    7

  • Variable Spin Speeds

    1400/800/400

  • Variable Temperature (oC)

    Cold/30/40/60/95

  • Energy Efficiency Class / Washing Performance

    A/+A

  • Body Color

    White

  • Control Panel

    LED

  • Door Dimension (mm)

    300

  • Door Opening Angle

    180

FEATURES

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Bio Care

    Yes

  • Boiling Care

    Yes

  • Bulky

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Quick

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Hand Wash Wool

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Synthetic

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Net (W*H*D, mm)

    600*850*550

  • With Thin Top Plate (W*H*D, mm)

    600*825*550

  • With Pipe and Door (W*H*D, mm)

    600*850*600

  • Weight (kg)

    65

