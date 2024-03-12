About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8KG 740rpm Top Load Washing Machine - WT-80SNSM

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

8KG 740rpm Top Load Washing Machine - WT-80SNSM

WT-80SNSM

8KG 740rpm Top Load Washing Machine - WT-80SNSM

TurboDrum™
Auto Pre-Wash
Side Waterfall
Tub Clean
Soft Closing Door

Energy Saving
with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted
operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency.
However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off.
Thereby giving higher energy saving.

Alt text

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption
at the optimum level in accordace with the required power.

Alt text

* The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure,
it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to
adjst accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off,
only Extremely little electricity will run through the washer.
You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.
Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized
Washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TURBODRUM™ (POWER PUNCH+3)

TURBODRUM™
(POWER PUNCH 3)

TurboDrum™ technology enables a most powerful wash that can remove the toughest dirt by strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in an opposite direction.
By moving the laundry up and down repeatedly during washing,
Powerful water streams of Power Punch 3 ensures more even washing.
02_video_pc_hk_WT-70SNBW
TURBODRUM™

AUTO PRE-WASH

LG's Auto Pre-Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern.With one touch,tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free,let your washing machine do the laundry.
* Once 8 minutes of pre-wash course ends, normal course begins.
** Pre-Wash allows you to pre-treat your clothes with care such as hand pre-wash.
AUTO PRE-WASH

SIDE WATERFALL

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent in water by
pouring water upon clothes at low, mid and high water levels.
Fast detergent penetration enhances washing performance and even minimizes detergent residue that causes skin irritation and allergy.

TUB CLEAN

One touch Tub Clean function helps you to maintain Tub Clean with ease by removing odor and dirt in drum. Cleaner the tub, cleaner the laundry. Make your tub stay clean and hygienic with regular use of Tub clean course for hygienic washing.
TUB CLEAN

SOFT CLOSING DOOR

Soft Closing Door provides you finger safeguard. Soft closing door is safe, convenient and noise-reducing. Enjoy LG's safety concerning design of finger safeguard.

* The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details
Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 545

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1205

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 545

  • Weight (kg)

    33

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black

  • Lid Type

    Wide Tempered Glass (Deep Brown)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Touch + LED

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto, 1-10

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Extra Clean

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    318

  • Water Level

    Auto, 110

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

WT-80SNSM

8KG 740rpm Top Load Washing Machine - WT-80SNSM

Find Online