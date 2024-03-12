We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine
Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer
with LG Baby Care ( 95℃) Cycle.
Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 550
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1005
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 550
-
Weight (kg)
60
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
600
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Wave
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
