9KG Dryer (Made in Korea)

WF-DT90PW

SUMMARY

Capacity
9 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
600 x 850 x 640
Warranty
2-year Full machine
Key Features
Two-Way Tumbling Stainless Steel Drum

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Type

    Front Load

  • Drying Type

    Condenser

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    9

  • Dimension WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 640

  • Weight (KG)

    45

  • Stacking

    Yes^

APPEARANCE

  • Color

    White

  • LED Control Panel

    Touch LED

FEATURE

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Temperature and Moisture Sensor

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3~19

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Spin Speed Adjust

    Yes

  • Clean Filter Alert

    Yes

  • Empty Water Tank Alert

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

STANDARD PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Bulky Item

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

SPECIAL PROGRAM

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Skin care

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

TIME DRY PROGRAM

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DRY LEVEL

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Light

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

  • Very

    Yes

  • Extra

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Smart App (Android)

    LG Smart Laundry

  • - NFC Tag On (Additional Wash Program)

    Yes

  • - Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

NOTE

  • ^

    Only applicable on Specify LG Washing Machine only.

