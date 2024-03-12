We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer WF-DT90TW
SUMMARY
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Color
White
-
LED Control Panel
Touch LED
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Cycle Download
Yes
-
Monitoring & Push Alert
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Type
Front Load
-
Drying Type
Condenser
-
Dry Technology
LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
9
-
Water Drawer (liter)
4.9
-
Dimension WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Weight (KG)
56.4
-
Stacking
Yes^
FEATURE
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Temperature and Moisture Sensor
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19 hours
-
Adjust Dry Time
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid™
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Auto Clean Condenser
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Dual
-
Clean Filter Alert
Yes
-
Empty Water Tank Alert
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes*¹
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Buzzer
Yes
STANDARD PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Bulky Item
Yes
-
Towel
Yes
SPECIAL PROGRAM
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
TIME DRY PROGRAM
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Warm
Yes
DRY LEVEL
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Extra
Yes
POWER
-
Annual Power Consumption
175kWh
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
A+++ -10%
-
Power Consumption Off Mode / Left-on Mode
0.42W
-
Duration Left-on Mode
10 min
NOTE
-
*1
Advance Notification is Required
-
^
Only applicable on Specify LG Washing Machine only.
-
1
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
