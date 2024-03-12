About Cookies on This Site

9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer WF-DT90TW

Specs

Reviews

Support

WF-DT90TW

SUMMARY

Capacity
Drying Capacity 9 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
600 x 850 x 690
Warranty
2-year Full machine
Key Features
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Technology

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color

    White

  • LED Control Panel

    Touch LED

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • ThinQ™ Application

    LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Cycle Download

    Yes

  • Monitoring & Push Alert

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Type

    Front Load

  • Drying Type

    Condenser

  • Dry Technology

    LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    9

  • Water Drawer (liter)

    4.9

  • Dimension WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Weight (KG)

    56.4

  • Stacking

    Yes^

FEATURE

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Temperature and Moisture Sensor

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19 hours

  • Adjust Dry Time

    Yes

  • Eco Hybrid™

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Auto Clean Condenser

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Dual

  • Clean Filter Alert

    Yes

  • Empty Water Tank Alert

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes*¹

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

STANDARD PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Bulky Item

    Yes

  • Towel

    Yes

SPECIAL PROGRAM

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

TIME DRY PROGRAM

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DRY LEVEL

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

  • Extra

    Yes

POWER

  • Annual Power Consumption

    175kWh

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

    A+++ -10%

  • Power Consumption Off Mode / Left-on Mode

    0.42W

  • Duration Left-on Mode

    10 min

NOTE

  • *1

    Advance Notification is Required

  • ^

    Only applicable on Specify LG Washing Machine only.

  • 1

    Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.

