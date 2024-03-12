About Cookies on This Site

8.5kg Front Load Washing Machine - F-12085V4W

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

8.5kg Front Load Washing Machine - F-12085V4W

F-12085V4W

8.5kg Front Load Washing Machine - F-12085V4W

AI DD™ Motor

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ Motor offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™ Motor?

The AI DD™ Motor detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless steel lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

ThinQ™

With ThinQ™ app, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Let's operate or monitor your washer from anywhere, anytime.
SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension
Capacity
Washing Capacity 8.5 kg, 1200 rpm
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 × 475 / D’: 535, D”: 1015
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor*
Key Features
AI DD™ Motor, Steam+™ Allergy Care

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • AI DD™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

  • Steam™

    Steam

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door

    Tempered Glass

BASIC

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.5

  • Spin speed

    1200/1000/800/
    600/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/
    40/60/95℃

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

CONTROL

  • Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • General

    Cotton, Cotton+, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care

  • Caring

    Allergy Care, Baby Steam Care

  • Special

    Quick 30, Hand / Wool, Delicates, Sportswear, Duvet, Silent Wash, Download Cycle

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Download Cycle Default

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    3-19 hrs

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse Option

    Rinse+

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)

    535

  • Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)

    1015

  • Weight (kg)

    60

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Motor

    This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

