We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Front Load Washing Machine - F-12085V4W
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.
* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.
*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
Steam™
Steam
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
DESIGN
-
Body Color
White
-
Door
Tempered Glass
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.5
-
Spin speed
1200/1000/800/
600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/
40/60/95℃
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
CONTROL
-
Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
LED
-
Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
General
Cotton, Cotton+, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care
-
Caring
Allergy Care, Baby Steam Care
-
Special
Quick 30, Hand / Wool, Delicates, Sportswear, Duvet, Silent Wash, Download Cycle
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Download Cycle Default
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
3-19 hrs
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse Option
Rinse+
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)
535
-
Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)
1015
-
Weight (kg)
60
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Motor
This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
F-12085V4W
8.5kg Front Load Washing Machine - F-12085V4W