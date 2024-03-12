About Cookies on This Site

TWINWash™

Specs

Reviews

Support

TWINWash™

TWINWASH-G

TWINWash™

SUMMARY

Print
Capacity
Washing Capacity 12 kg, Drying capacity 8 kg, 1600 rpm
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 1250 × 700*
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor*
Key Features
Wash 2 Load at the same time

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Main Washer Body

    Pearl White

  • Main Washer Door

    Twilight Black

  • - Tempered Glass (Main Washer)

    Yes

  • Mini Washer Body

    Pearl White Pull-Out Type

  • Mini Washer Door

    One Push Open

  • - Tempered Glass (Mini Washer)

    Yes

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • ThinQ™ Application

    LG webOS TV2 / Android / iOS

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Cycle Download

    Yes

  • Monitoring & Push Alert

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

BASIC - MAIN WASHER

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    12

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    No/400/600/800/1000/1200/1600

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95

  • Control

    Large Touch LED

TRUESTEAM™

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Steam Softener

    Yes

DRY FUNCTION

  • Cupboard Dry

    Yes

  • Iron Dry

    Yes

  • Low Temp Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

FEATURE - MAIN WASHER

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Dry Technology

    EcoHybrid Condensation

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • "Fabric Care" Drum

    Yes

  • Wave Lifter

    Yes

  • Bubble Detect

    Yes

  • Big-in Anti Vibration System

    Yes

  • Dual Ball Balance

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Auto

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Filter

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay End (Hour)

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Antibacterical Gasket

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

BASIC - MINI WASHER

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    2

  • Control

    Touch LED

FEATURE - MINI WASHER

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Foam Detect

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Auto

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Main Waher

  • Cotton+

    Main Waher

  • Easy Care

    Main Waher

  • Mix

    Main Waher

  • Outdoor

    Main Waher

  • Gentle Care

    Main Waher

  • Wool

    Main Waher

  • Quick 30

    Main Waher

  • Wash+Dry

    Main Waher

  • Download Cycle

    Main Waher

  • Light Soil

    Mini Waher

  • Underwear

    Mini Waher

  • Lingerie

    Mini Waher

  • Baby Care

    Mini Waher

  • Hand Wash

    Mini Waher

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Soil Level Select

    Main Waher

  • Prewash

    Main Waher

  • Rinse+

    Main Waher

  • Rinse + Spin

    Main¹ / Mini Washer

  • Spin Only

    Main / Mini Washer

  • No Spin

    Main Waher

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension WxHxD (mm)

    600 × 1250 × 700*

  • Weight (kg)

    119

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to hose

  • 1

    Additional function by ThinQ™ Application

  • 2

    Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Motor

    This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

