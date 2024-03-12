We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TWINWash™
SUMMARY
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Main Washer Body
Pearl White
-
Main Washer Door
Twilight Black
-
- Tempered Glass (Main Washer)
Yes
-
Mini Washer Body
Pearl White Pull-Out Type
-
Mini Washer Door
One Push Open
-
- Tempered Glass (Mini Washer)
Yes
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV2 / Android / iOS
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Cycle Download
Yes
-
Monitoring & Push Alert
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
BASIC - MAIN WASHER
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
12
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
8
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
No/400/600/800/1000/1200/1600
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95
-
Control
Large Touch LED
TRUESTEAM™
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Steam Softener
Yes
DRY FUNCTION
-
Cupboard Dry
Yes
-
Iron Dry
Yes
-
Low Temp Dry
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
FEATURE - MAIN WASHER
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Dry Technology
EcoHybrid Condensation
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
"Fabric Care" Drum
Yes
-
Wave Lifter
Yes
-
Bubble Detect
Yes
-
Big-in Anti Vibration System
Yes
-
Dual Ball Balance
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Filter
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay End (Hour)
Yes
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Antibacterical Gasket
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
BASIC - MINI WASHER
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
2
-
Control
Touch LED
FEATURE - MINI WASHER
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Foam Detect
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Main Waher
-
Cotton+
Main Waher
-
Easy Care
Main Waher
-
Mix
Main Waher
-
Outdoor
Main Waher
-
Gentle Care
Main Waher
-
Wool
Main Waher
-
Quick 30
Main Waher
-
Wash+Dry
Main Waher
-
Download Cycle
Main Waher
-
Light Soil
Mini Waher
-
Underwear
Mini Waher
-
Lingerie
Mini Waher
-
Baby Care
Mini Waher
-
Hand Wash
Mini Waher
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Soil Level Select
Main Waher
-
Prewash
Main Waher
-
Rinse+
Main Waher
-
Rinse + Spin
Main¹ / Mini Washer
-
Spin Only
Main / Mini Washer
-
No Spin
Main Waher
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension WxHxD (mm)
600 × 1250 × 700*
-
Weight (kg)
119
NOTE
-
*
Depth from front panel to hose
-
1
Additional function by ThinQ™ Application
-
2
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Motor
This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
