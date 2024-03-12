About Cookies on This Site

10KG 950rpm “Big-in” Steam Washing Machine

10KG 950rpm “Big-in” Steam Washing Machine

WT-WHE10SV

10KG 950rpm “Big-in” Steam Washing Machine

Same Size, Bigger Capacity
Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 540

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1250

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 540

  • Weight (kg)

    38

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Silver

  • Lid Type

    Soft-Closing Door with Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Touch + LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto, 1-10

PROGRAMS

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto, 110

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

