Next Generation of Design

Seamless Design with Refined Build

FullVision display with narrow bezel in premium metal and glass body elevates LG G6 into the next generation of smartphone design.
5.7" QHD+ FullVision Display

More to See, Less to Hold

The surprisingly large FullVision display into a sleek device provides more room for text, browsing, and wider view when playing games. The 18:9 aspect ratio and QHD Plus resolution also allow superior picture quality for a more engaging viewing experience.
Wide Angle Front Camera

Get More In, Leave Nothing Out

Get the bigger picture with front camera no matter what the subject is!
Water / Dust Resistant

Water and Dust Resistant

Take the LG G6 just about anywhere without worry thanks to
its outstanding IP68 water and dust resistance.
Game Battery Saver

No More Worries
and Enjoy Your Game

The LG G6 invites you to the next level of gaming experience, and allows you not to worry about battery left thanks to the Game Battery Saver.
You can also adjust each indicator such as resolution,
frame and battery on individual needs.
The Google Assistant

Meet Your Google Assistant*

Need an answer to a question? Want to queue up a song or video?
Want to get something done or find directions?
The voice-activated Google Assistant works seamlessly and effortlessly with the LG G6
and is ready to help in those times when you need a hand but can't spare one.
Quad DAC

Let Every Detail Move You

Get an incredible listening experience with Hi-Fi Quad DAC playback,
allowing you to hear crisp, clear sound that is closer to the source.
Dual 13MP Rear Cameras

Capture the Big Picture

Capture all of life's breathtaking views with the dual
13MP rear-facing cameras in the LG G6
.

The wide-angle camera of LG G6 has a 125° lens which covers wider angle than that of other brand's (78°).

Alt text

Square Camera Mode

Square Up and Share

Have more fun with photos and videos using one
of the four different square camera modes.

Snap Shot : Capture and see what has been taken at the same screen in 1:1 ratio.
Grid Shot : Able to capture multiple images and merge them into 1 image in 2x2 grid.
Guide shot : An image can be overlapped to Camera preview.
Match Shot : Provide 2 previews for capture and merge them as 1 image.

Alt text

Dolby Vision™ & HDR10 Supported

Transform Your Mobile Viewing Experience

The LG G6 with Dolby Vision™, HDR10 and a QuadHD+ FullVision display provides an immersive cinematic experience with enhanced contrast and color.
*Video contents must be created in Dolby Vision™
or HDR10 to take advantage of HDR playback.

Dolby Vision Mode
Bright Mode : Offers the best video quality in brighter environments
Vivid Mode : Boosts brightness and colors for a bolder picture
Cinematic Mode : Stays closest to cinema, best in dark environments
Standard Mode : Balances power saving and video quality

Alt text

Hi-Fi Recording (Video/ Audio)

Next Level Audio Recording

Capture fuller, richer, higher-quality sound with the two high
AOP mics and high-fidelity recording capability of the LG G6.

Capture higher quality sound with a wider dynamic frequency range using
2 high AOP mics and incredible Hi-Fi recording.

Alt text

