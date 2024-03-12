About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG StanbyME + XT7S Speaker Package

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG StanbyME + XT7S Speaker Package

27ART10CKPL.AXT7S

LG StanbyME + XT7S Speaker Package

Front view of horizontal mode with background image
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of horizontal mode with background image

27ART10CKPL

LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen
Front view

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in atelier and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

TV is placed in front of hammock in terrace. The image is cropped in arch-shape.

Wireless design, endless possibilities.

A built-in battery lets you use StanbyME wirelessly, so you can place it wherever you need. The battery lasts for up to 3 hours on a single charge—enough for a movie, a workout, or even a study session.

*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

Stylishly enhance
your StanbyME’s sound

The LG XT7S and StanbyME combo matches any interior design. The speaker moves with the screen, creating an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Works seamlessly with your StanbyME

Add one. Still works like one device. The XT7S syncs automatically with your StanbyME, delivering a full range of sound with maximum convenience.

From pair to play, streamlined

Turn on the XT7S and it will instantly pair with your StanbyME, always and automatically connected. Turning it on and off is just as easy - just use the screen's remote control.

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is attached on the LG StanbyME in the living room. The screen displays the home screen. On the bottom-right corner of the image, LG magic remote is shown.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

621 x 361 x 29.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

621 x 1077 x 397

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1265 x 207 x 580

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

397 x 397

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

4.8

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

17.5

Packaging Weight (kg)

23

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound

Clear Voice Pro

Clear voice

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

16

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

6 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Battery Indicator

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

326 x 78 x 87 mm

Carton Box

365 x 136 x 152 mm

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

42 x 80 mm

Tweeter Unit Size

20mm x 2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.68 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

Our Picks for You 