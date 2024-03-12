We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME + XT7S Speaker Package
*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.
Works seamlessly with your StanbyME
Add one. Still works like one device. The XT7S syncs automatically with your StanbyME, delivering a full range of sound with maximum convenience.
From pair to play, streamlined
Turn on the XT7S and it will instantly pair with your StanbyME, always and automatically connected. Turning it on and off is just as easy - just use the screen's remote control.
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is attached on the LG StanbyME in the living room. The screen displays the home screen. On the bottom-right corner of the image, LG magic remote is shown.
-
LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen
-
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
FHD
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
AI Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
621 x 361 x 29.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
621 x 1077 x 397
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
-
1265 x 207 x 580
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
-
397 x 397
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
4.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
17.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
23
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
20W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
16
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
6 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
326 x 78 x 87 mm
-
Carton Box
-
365 x 136 x 152 mm
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
42 x 80 mm
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
20mm x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
0.9 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
1.68 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
