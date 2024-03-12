About Cookies on This Site

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    19

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.294*0.294

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Resolution

    1280*1024

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    230 cd/m2 (Typ)
    180 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    14ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Non-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Back

  • D-Sub

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    LPB

  • Input

    AC100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    17.5W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1280*1024

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Center of Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    5 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Blue

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Blue Blinking

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, Ukraine

  • Number of Language

    15

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Stand Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Base Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Tilt

    Yes / +15º ~ +68º

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    406*94*345

  • Set (without Stand)

    406*62*345

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.4

STANDARD

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (Win7)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

