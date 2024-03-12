We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19MB15T
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
19
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.294*0.294
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Resolution
1280*1024
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
230 cd/m2 (Typ)
180 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Non-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LPB
-
Input
AC100~240V 50~60Hz
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
17.5W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1280*1024
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Center of Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
Blue
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Blue Blinking
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, Ukraine
-
Number of Language
15
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Stand Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Base Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Tilt
Yes / +15º ~ +68º
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
406*94*345
-
Set (without Stand)
406*62*345
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.8
-
Set (without Stand)
3.4
STANDARD
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Win7)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
USB
Yes
