22" class (21.5” diagonal) LED Back-lit Monitor

PANEL

  • Panel Size

    22” Class (21.5” measured diagonally)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.248 x 0.248

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1,000:1

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Native Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2

  • Dynamic CR

    5,000,000:1

  • Response Time (Glare/non Glare)

    5ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178˚/178˚

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output (watt)

    1W x 2

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

CABINET

  • Color

    Black with Hairline Finish

  • Monitor w/stand

    20.0” x 8.3” x 15.7”

  • Carton Dimensions

    23.2” x 14.7” x 5.4”

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Weight (With Stand)

    6.8 Ibs

  • Weight (without Stand)

    6.2 lbs

  • Carton Weight

    9.7 Ibs

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

POWER

  • Type

    Built-In Power (Power only)

  • Input

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • - Normal On(typ.)

    33W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56~61Hz

  • H-Frequency (Analog/Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog/Digital)

    56~75Hz

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes (Gold)

REQUIRED LISTING

  • Safety

    TCO(6.0), UL(cUL), TUV-GS, TUV-Ergo, FCC-B, CE

  • ISO 13406-2 (ISO 9241-307)

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (Windows® 8)

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

UPC

  • UPC

    7 19192 19711 4

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

