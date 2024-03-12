We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" class (21.5” diagonal) LED Back-lit Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Panel Size
22” Class (21.5” measured diagonally)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.248 x 0.248
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1,000:1
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Native Display Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Dynamic CR
5,000,000:1
-
Response Time (Glare/non Glare)
5ms
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178˚/178˚
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
1W x 2
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
CABINET
-
Color
Black with Hairline Finish
-
Monitor w/stand
20.0” x 8.3” x 15.7”
-
Carton Dimensions
23.2” x 14.7” x 5.4”
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Weight (With Stand)
6.8 Ibs
-
Weight (without Stand)
6.2 lbs
-
Carton Weight
9.7 Ibs
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
POWER
-
Type
Built-In Power (Power only)
-
Input
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
- Normal On(typ.)
33W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
H-Frequency (Analog/Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog/Digital)
56~75Hz
STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes (Gold)
REQUIRED LISTING
-
Safety
TCO(6.0), UL(cUL), TUV-GS, TUV-Ergo, FCC-B, CE
-
ISO 13406-2 (ISO 9241-307)
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Windows® 8)
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
UPC
-
UPC
7 19192 19711 4
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
