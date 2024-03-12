About Cookies on This Site

LG Personal TV MT47D

22MT47D

LG Personal TV MT47D

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    approx. 22inch

  • Panel

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.24795*0.24795

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    non Glare

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • Signal Input [Jack location]

    Rear/Side(USB,Audio IN)

  • - D-Sub

    Yes

  • - Component

    Yes

  • - Composite

    Yes

  • - HDMI (Ver.)

    Yes (1EA, HDMI1.3)

  • - USB (Ver.)

    Yes (USB 2.0)

  • Audio Input (Jack location)

    Rear/Side (PC Audio in)

  • - RCA

    Yes

  • - PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Tuner Input (Jack location)

    Rear

  • - Digital

    DTMB

  • - Analog

    PAL Multi

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Type (w/ Watt)

    Adapter (32W)

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Normal On (Typ.)

    26W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    1W

  • DC Of f(Max)

    0.4W

FREQUENCY

  • D-Sub: H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • D-Sub: V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

  • HDMI: H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI: V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC: D-Sub

    1920x1080

  • PC: HDMI

    1920x1080

  • Video: HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video: Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video: Composit

    480i, 576i

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Joystick (4 direction-center push)

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Amber

  • LED Color (Standby)

    Red

  • Key Location

    Bottom (Center)

OSD

  • Country

    Hong Kong

  • Number of Language

    2 Language(English/Traditional Chinese)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Gaming Mode

    Yes (Black Stabliizer)

  • Divx HD player (USB Media Player)Acessibility

    Yes (Video, Music, Picture)

  • Time Machine Ready

    Ready(External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • Triple XD engine

    Yes

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI1/2 (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI1/2 Full Wide - DTV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2

  • Virtual surround

    Yes

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black Glossy

  • B/Cover

    Black texture

  • Stand

    Black Glossy

  • Base

    Black Glossy

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Detachable

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5-20 degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    507.6 x 158.7 x 365.4

  • Set (without Stand)

    507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5

  • Wall Mount

    75*75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.75

