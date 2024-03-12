About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22" Class (21.5" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" Class (21.5" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor

22MT58DF-WH

22" Class (21.5" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor

22" Class (21.5" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    TV Monitor

  • Color

    White

  • Stand Design

    Tiltable, -5~20 Degree

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    21.5" / 55cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 (Typ.), 200(Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms(High)

  • Viewing Angle

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL Multi

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • - EPG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD engine

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    5W x 2

  • Virtual surround

    Yes

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Gaming Mode

    Yes

  • Cinema Mode

    Yes

  • Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

    Yes

  • USB Auto Play

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

OTHERS

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

CONNECTIVITY

  • RF In

    1

  • HDMI

    2 (HDMI1.3)

  • - HDCP

    Yes

  • - ARC

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

  • D-Sub

    1

  • Composite

    Yes (commonly used with component)

  • Component

    Yes (commonly used with composite)

  • USB

    1 ( 2.0)

  • RCA

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50/60Hz

  • Energy Label (VEELS)

    Grade 1

DIMENSION(MM)

  • with Stand

    507.6 x 198.2 x 410.5

  • without Stand

    507.6 x 75.5 x 316.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • with Stand

    3.1

  • without Stand

    2.8

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Fixed

    RW120

Our Picks for You 