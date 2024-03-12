23.8" Full HD IPS Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

True Color at Any Angle

16:9 Full HD IPS Monitor

True Color at Any Angle

LG Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
View Actual Color
Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.
Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.

High-Performance Connection

USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transfer screen display and other data while charge a laptop or tablet PC with power up to 45W.

*24BL650C is compatible with existing devices supporting DisplayPort and HDMI.

Seamless Viewing Experience

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Seamless Viewing Experience

3-side virtually borderless design with a dual display and bi-directional pivot makes ideal workstation for better productivity and efficiency while reviewing documents or researching data.

Better Workplace Ergonomics

Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    555 x 513.5 x 240

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    555 x 330.9 x 59.6

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    633 x 190 x 503

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.2

FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    45W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    17.4W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    20.4W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    1.2W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

