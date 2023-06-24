We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" (23.6" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
TV Monitor
-
Color
White
-
Stand Design
Tiltable, -2~15 Degree
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Size (Inch / cm)
23.8" / 60 cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 (Typ.), 200(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms(High)
-
Viewing Angle
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL Multi
-
Digital
DTMB
-
- EPG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD engine
-
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
5W x 2
-
Virtual surround
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Gaming Mode
Yes
-
Cinema Mode
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
Yes
-
USB Auto Play
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
OTHERS
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
CONNECTIVITY
-
RF In
1
-
HDMI
2 (HDMI1.3)
-
- HDCP
Yes
-
- H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
- V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
-
D-Sub
1
-
Composite
Yes (commonly used with component)
-
Component
Yes (commonly used with composite)
-
USB
1 ( 2.0)
-
RCA
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50/60Hz
-
Energy Label (VEELS)
Grade 3
DIMENSION(MM)
-
with Stand
554.9 x 203.5 x 422.9
-
without Stand
554.9 x 92.8 x 342.3
WEIGHT(KG)
-
with Stand
3.6
-
without Stand
3.2
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Fixed
RW120
