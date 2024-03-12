About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Personal TV MT57S

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Personal TV MT57S

27MT57S

LG Personal TV MT57S

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    TV Monitor

  • Color

    Black Glossy

  • Stand Design

    Tiltable, -5~20 Degree

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27" / 69 cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    0.72

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 (Typ.), 200(Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    14ms

  • Viewing Angle

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    non Glare

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL Multi

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • - EPG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD engine

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    5W x 2

  • Virtual surround

    Yes

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

SMART TV

  • SmartTV Platform

    webOS

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • DLNA(Network File Browser)

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

CONNECTIVITY

  • RF In

    1

  • HDMI

    2 (HDMI1.4)

  • - HDCP

    Yes

  • - ARC

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    58Hz~62Hz

  • Composite

    Yes (commonly used with component)

  • Component

    Yes (commonly used with composite)

  • USB

    2 ( 2.0)

  • RCA

    Yes

  • Optical Out

    Yes

  • LAN

    1

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50/60Hz

  • Energy Label (VEELS)

    Grade 1

DIMENSION(MM)

  • with Stand

    642 x 222.7 x 488.5

  • without Stand

    642 x 75.0 x 394.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • with Stand

    5

  • without Stand

    4.7

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Fixed

    RW120

Our Picks for You 