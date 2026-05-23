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24" UltraGear™ FHD Gaming Monitor | 144Hz

24" UltraGear™ FHD Gaming Monitor | 144Hz

24G414B-B
Front view of 24" UltraGear™ FHD Gaming Monitor | 144Hz 24G414B-B
Side view of 24G414B
Rear view of 24G414B
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Front view of a gaming monitor 24G414B displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
This image highlights the LG Switch app interface, showing features such as Dual mode, Smart screen split, launching a video call, and Personalized Picture Wizard for smarter control and seamless screen switching.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including one HDMI™ 2.1 input, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor 24G414B illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor 24G414B showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view of 24G414B
Front view of the monitor stand and base of 24G414B
Front view of 24" UltraGear™ FHD Gaming Monitor | 144Hz 24G414B-B
Side view of 24G414B
Rear view of 24G414B
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Front view of a gaming monitor 24G414B displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
This image highlights the LG Switch app interface, showing features such as Dual mode, Smart screen split, launching a video call, and Personalized Picture Wizard for smarter control and seamless screen switching.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including one HDMI™ 2.1 input, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor 24G414B illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor 24G414B showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view of 24G414B
Front view of the monitor stand and base of 24G414B

Key Features

  • 24-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
  • HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Support 16.7 M Colors
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.


24-inch 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 24G414B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 24G414B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, 1ms MBR response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, 1ms MBR response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

SpeedColorUsability

Fluid gaming motion with
144Hz refresh rate

To bring a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame. 

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 24G414B’s 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 24G414B’s 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently. The inside of the white square box is shown clearly while the outside area appears blurred.

Fast-paced speed
to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* makes smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 24G414B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 24G414B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Feel actual combat with
vivid color

Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Logo of IPS display.

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

Logo of HDR 10.

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

Logo of sRGB 99%.

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download

This video shows how to set up your monitor with the LG Switch app.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse yourself in stereo sound

Experience clear, well-balanced sound through 2W x 2 stereo speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience for everyday gaming and entertainment. For a more personal setup, easily connect a headset via the headphone out to enjoy focused audio and clear voice communication during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Virtually borderless, visually elevated

Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.

Borderless design icon.

3-side virtually
borderless design

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Tilt icon.

Tilt

Wall mount 100x100 icon.

Wall mount

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Display - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1050:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.3 x 426.9 x 220

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.3 x 317.1 x 42.7

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    620 x 385 x 134

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.6kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.0kg

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