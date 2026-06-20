About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

34" UltraGear™ WQHD OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, powered by webOS

34" UltraGear™ WQHD OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, powered by webOS

34GX90SB-W
Front view of 34" UltraGear™ WQHD OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, powered by webOS 34GX90SB-W
34GX90SB-W side view
34GX90SB-W rear view
34GX90SB-W UltraGear™ GX9s OLED gaming monitor displaying the webOS interface on a curved screen, set on a desk with stereo speakers.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights AI Picture Pro, showcasing advanced upscaling technology that enhances every frame with improved clarity, detail, and pixel-level precision.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights AI Sound Pro, showcasing optimized audio with enhanced clarity and balance for a more immersive and impactful sound experience.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights LG Shield security system with network encryption, data protection, and multi layer security visualization, emphasizing secure data storage, safe transmission, and award winning smart device security technology.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights a 34-inch UltraWide WQHD (3440x1440) display in a 21:9 aspect ratio, delivering an immersive gaming experience with a wider field of view.
34GX90SB-W Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.
34GX90SB-W Knight in black armor with a bird in a medieval hall, highlighting DCI-P3 98.5% and DisplayHDR 400.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights UL-verified eye comfort technology, showcasing reduced eye strain with flicker-free display, low blue light, and minimized glare for a more comfortable viewing experience.
34GX90SB-W Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 240Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
34GX90SB-W Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
34GX90SB-W Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
34GX90SB-W Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Front view of 34" UltraGear™ WQHD OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, powered by webOS 34GX90SB-W
34GX90SB-W side view
34GX90SB-W rear view
34GX90SB-W UltraGear™ GX9s OLED gaming monitor displaying the webOS interface on a curved screen, set on a desk with stereo speakers.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights AI Picture Pro, showcasing advanced upscaling technology that enhances every frame with improved clarity, detail, and pixel-level precision.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights AI Sound Pro, showcasing optimized audio with enhanced clarity and balance for a more immersive and impactful sound experience.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights LG Shield security system with network encryption, data protection, and multi layer security visualization, emphasizing secure data storage, safe transmission, and award winning smart device security technology.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights a 34-inch UltraWide WQHD (3440x1440) display in a 21:9 aspect ratio, delivering an immersive gaming experience with a wider field of view.
34GX90SB-W Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.
34GX90SB-W Knight in black armor with a bird in a medieval hall, highlighting DCI-P3 98.5% and DisplayHDR 400.
34GX90SB-W This image highlights UL-verified eye comfort technology, showcasing reduced eye strain with flicker-free display, low blue light, and minimized glare for a more comfortable viewing experience.
34GX90SB-W Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 240Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
34GX90SB-W Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
34GX90SB-W Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
34GX90SB-W Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.

Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • webOS
  • AI Picture Pro / AI Sound Pro / LG Shield
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
More
34-inch OLED smart gaming monitor powered by webOS

34-inch OLED smart gaming monitor powered by webOS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG smart gaming monitor feature overview video showing 34 inch WQHD display for immersive gaming, OLED with MLA+ for vivid visuals, eye comfort technology, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 for deeper contrast, AI Picture Pro visual enhancement, AI Sound Pro immersive audio, alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3 performance, USB C connectivity for productivity, and LG Shield security technology across entertainment and office use scenarios.

UltraGear 39-inch 5K2K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B) with AI upscaling, Perfect Black, 143 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, HDR 500

The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor

Introducing the smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.

The video shows a front-facing monitor on a desk, alternating between webOS images and gameplay visuals.

1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

2) The remote control is included in the package.

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Supported services may differ by region.

*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply. 

Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3

High-performance processing made for advanced AI engines

The next-generation alpha 8 AI processor Gen3 automatically optimizes picture and audio performance, ensuring consistent clarity and stability across diverse content and work environments.

The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 performance visualization with glowing chip and light effects, highlighting high performance processing, AI driven picture and sound optimization, and advanced smart display technology.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) displaying sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later.

AI Picture Pro, upscales every frame with pixel precision

Enjoy your LG Smart Monitor without compromising visual quality. AI Super Upscaling intelligently analyzes individual objects within a scene and enhances them to deliver improved picture quality, while Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ensures balanced brightness and precise detail for each object. AI Picture Pro optimizes overall image quality, creating a clearer, more immersive viewing experience on webOS.

AI Sound Pro, fine-tunes your sound for impact

AI Surround Sound delivers immersive, room-filling audio with Virtual 11.1.2 Ch, creating a multi-dimensional sound experience. AI Object Remastering automatically extracts and separates dialogue, music, and effects, then remasters them for enhanced voice clarity and richer musical expression—so every word is heard clearly and each genre stays true to its original intent. Within webOS, AI Sound Pro intelligently balances sound to support a clear and immersive listening experience.

*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services. 

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution. 

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro apply to smart gaming monitor equipped with the α8 processor. 

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. 

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by region, and language. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

LG Smart Gaming Monitor highlighting LG Shield security system with network encryption, data protection, and multi layer security visualization, emphasizing secure data storage, safe transmission, and award winning smart device security technology.

LG Shield,
security you can trust

LG Shield’s 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

LG Shield, <br>security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

34-inch UltraWide WQHD for immersive gaming

Step into an expansive field of view with a 34-inch WQHD (3440×1440) curved OLED display. With a vertical height similar to that of a 16:9 (2560×1440) display, the 21:9 ultra-wide screen provides a 34% wider workspace for a more immersive viewing experience, delivering deep engagement across a variety of games.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) delivers perfect black levels and perfect colors with 4th Gen Tandem OLED technology.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Bright OLED with MLA+

The brilliant OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness (1300nit, peak) and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

*Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

**34GX90SB offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The ideal curvature 800R
for immersive gaming

Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech

LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimizing discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

UL verifications for Flicker Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light on UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (34GX90SB).

UL verifications for Flicker Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light on UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (34GX90SB).

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED has been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Racing game scene of extremely fast rapid 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response.

Fluid gaming motion with 240Hz refresh rate

To bring you a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and a swift 0.03ms (GtG) response, reducing reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (34GX90SB) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

UltraGear gaming monitor (34GX90SB) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Versatile connectivity for multi‑device setups

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.

This image presents the connectivity options of an LG curved gaming monitor, including USB Type-C™ with PD 65W, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, and HDMI™ 2.1 ports, along with a laptop, keyboard, mouse, and headset setup for a versatile gaming and work environment.

This image presents the connectivity options of an LG curved gaming monitor, including USB Type-C™ with PD 65W, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, and HDMI™ 2.1 ports, along with a laptop, keyboard, mouse, and headset setup for a versatile gaming and work environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

*It supports up to WQHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

LG Switch app

Easy to optimize
effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app helps optimize your monitor for work and everyday use on a PC. Manage windows and smart functions with your keyboard and mouse, switch between PC and webOS with shortcut keys, and arrange apps within a single input using mapped hotkeys.

Download

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*Window arrangement and multi-window features are available within a single input via the LG Switch app.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Sleek and streamlined design for gaming

Experience our space-efficient 4-side virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free slim stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Borderless design icon.

4-side virtually
borderless design

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.

Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    LG UltraGear

  • Year

    2026

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

SMART FEATURES

  • Operating System

    webOS 26

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • LG ThinQ®

    YES

  • Magic Remote Control

    YES (purchased separately)

  • Voice Assistants

    YES (via Magic Remote)

  • Mirroring

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.2

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.231 × 0.231 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7Wx2(Max), 5Wx2(Typ)

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1 x 580.4 x 291.8mm(UP)/
    784.1 x 470.4 x 291.8mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1x358.3x167.1mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    927x295x550mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.4kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    15.5kg

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 