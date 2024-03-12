About Cookies on This Site

45" UltraGear™ 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

45" UltraGear™ 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C

45" UltraGear™ 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C

45GX950A-B
()
  • front view of 45GX950A-B
  • -15 degree side view of 45GX950A-B
  • +15 degree side view of 45GX950A-B
  • side view of 45GX950A-B
  • rear view of 45GX950A-B with lights on
  • rear view of 45GX950A-B with lights off
  • rear perspective view of 45GX950A-B
  • front view of 45GX950A-B monitor with the stand down
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor of 45GX950A-B
  • side view of a tilted monitor of 45GX950A-B
  • top view of 45GX950A-B
  • close-up view of the rear emblem of 45GX950A-B
  • close-up view of ports of 45GX950A-B
  • Right side image of 45GX950A-B
  • Left side image of 45GX950A-B
Key Features

  • 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display
  • Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz)
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayPort 2.1 / USB-C (PD 90W)
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
More
DISPLAY SPEED TECHNOLOGY
UltraGear™ OLED GX9 Logo image.

World's first 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.

Image-summary

DISPLAY

45-inch 5K2K OLED (5120x2160)

21:9 Curved 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%

125 PPI

SPEED

0.03ms (GtG) response time

Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz) 

DisplayPort 2.1 & USB-C (PD 90W)

TECHNOLOGY

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Tap anchor-display

World's first 5K2K OLED

The world's first 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display provides a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 displays and a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160). This 5K2K OLED represents boldly more darker shadows, brigher lights and vibrant colors while gameplay in any environments.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from 16:9 UHD 4K to 21:9 UltraWide 5K2K.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Brighter OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimizing light efficiency and minimizing loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%). With Delta E ≦ 2 color accuracy, it ensures vivid, true-to-life colors for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wider, but never go shorter.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

No more fisheye experience to take in both sides of the 49-inch 32:9 ratio display at a glance. The 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 12% larger viewing area** and this balanced, optimized ratio creates immersive and captivating gameplay. Once you experience the 45-inch 21:9 sweet spot, you'll never go back to shorter.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from 49-inch 32:9 to 45-inch 21:9.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Compared to a 32:9 49-inch monitor. The figures are calculated based on the actual width and height dimensions of a 21:9 45-inch monitor (4,580㎠) and a 32:9 49-inch monitor (4,059㎠).

The ideal curvature 800R

Immerse in the 800R curve designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. Dive into vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deeper black,
realistic color

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut, and Delta E ≦2 color accuracy ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white. 

Advanced anti-glare technology certified by triple UL

LG WOLED’s advanced anti-glare technology minimizes frustrating reflections and distractions, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance by maintaining consistent clarity in any lighting. Additionally, with Triple UL certification for reducing harmful blue light while preserving vivid color tones and lifelike visuals, it provides visual comfort and a smoother gaming experience—whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

125 PPI, enhanced readability

Boasting 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) and an RGWB subpixel layout, it delivers a precise gaming experience, ensuring you catch every crucial detail. Plus, it also makes productivity tasks, like editing documents or website content, more readable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

3-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY for UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor

3-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY
for UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor

3 years from the date of original retail purchase and internal and functional parts only, including OLED Display Panel.

*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.

Tap anchor-speed..

Switch between 330Hz-165Hz with Dual-Mode

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between WUHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and WFHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy eight Dual-Mode options and easily choose your favorite screen size and aspect ratio (21:9, 16:9) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.

Knight and race car showcasing 165Hz WQHD and 330Hz WFHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.

*Dual-Mode Options: Off(Full Wide), Off(16:9 37"), On(Full Wide), On(21:9 39"), On(21:9 34"), On(16:9 37"), On(16:9 27"), On(16:9 24").

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response.

0.03ms (GtG), incredible speed

Experience lightning-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for sharp, clear visuals. Stay ahead in every game with unmatched speed and smooth motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The latest DisplayPort 2.1 for blazing fast gameplay

Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivers 165Hz high-speed gaming at 5K2K resolution. The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable. Enjoy faster and smoother performance for both work and play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To properly use Power Delivery, a USB-C cable is required to connect to the monitor's USB-C port.

*DP, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the package.

*Important Update: NVIDIA has released the GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 576.26 (April 28, 2025) to resolve screen blackouts when connecting to DisplayPort 2.1 on NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs. NVIDIA GPU users should download and install the latest display driver before connecting their DP2.1-supported monitors.

Tap anchor-technology

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Immerse yourself in 10Wx2 Rich Bass

Experience rich bass-driven sound with 10W x 2 stereo speakers, enhancing your immersion. For a more personal experience, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out and enjoy realistic 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. This is a crucial advantage for FPS games, where team communication and directional sound are essential during voice chat.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Headsets sold separately.

Maximize your productivity with a single 5K2K UltraWide canvas

UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 125 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display

Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customize their gaming setup for optimal performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

How to use On-Screen Display

Enjoy seamless access to your favorite features as you dive into gaming or searching! Let’s find the joystick located in the center of your monitor. Press the joystick button to bring up main menu of the gaming GUI.

Brightness

Peak Brightness

OLED Screen Move

Dual-Mode

GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.

Brightness

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Peak Brightness

GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.

OLED Screen Move

GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.

Dual-Mode

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

This animated video shows how the LG Switch app optimizes the monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

Seamless gameplay powered by LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. Plus, you can switch between 330Hz-165Hz with dual-mode, split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

LG Switch app tutorial

Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Advanced gaming features

•Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabilizer brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Clutter-free, sleek design

The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimize dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP)
    991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1142 x 301 x 564mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.4kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    20.5kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Size [cm]

    113

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    800R

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

