About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG IPS Personal TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG IPS Personal TV

22MA53D

LG IPS Personal TV

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    21.5

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.24795(H)*0.24795(V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    14ms

  • Response Time (GTG)

    Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Inverter

    Without

  • Surface Treatment

    Non-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    No

  • Composite Video Input/Output

    Yes

  • S-Video

    No

  • Component Video

    Yes

  • SCART

    No

  • HDMI

    Yes(HDMI 2EA with MHL)

  • Display Port

    No

  • Others

    USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)

  • RCA

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Mic In

    No

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Side

  • Headphone Out

    No

  • RCA

    No

  • Line-out

    No

  • Optical out

    No

  • Other

    No

  • [Jack Location] - Tuner Input

    Rear

  • ATSC

    No

  • NTSC(America/Korea)

    No

  • NTSC(Japan)

    No

  • PAL/SECAM

    No

  • PAL Multi

    Yes

  • PAL M/N

    No

  • Others

    DTMB

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W*2CH

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    30W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.4W

  • Output(for Speaker)

    No

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video (Video)

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

OSD

  • Number of Language

    32

  • Country (Language)

    37 Country

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • f-Engine

    No

  • XD engine

    No

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI

  • PIP

    Yes

  • SRS

    No

  • Dolby Surround

    Virtual surround

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    No

  • ----- General Function -----

    -----

  • sRGB

    No

  • DDC/CI

    No

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Teletext

    Yes

  • Caption

    No

  • CI Slot

    No

  • Deep Color(xvYCC)

    No

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • ----- Time/Clock -----

    -----

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • TV Linker

    No

  • RS232C

    No

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black/White Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black/White Glossy

  • Stand Color

    Black/White Glossy

  • Base Color

    Black/White Glossy

  • Others

    Black/White Glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt

    -5~20 degree

  • Swivel

    None

  • Height Adj. (mm)

    None

  • Pivot

    None

  • Dual Hinge

    None

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    508.6 * 178.3 * 389.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    508.6 * 73 * 315

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.1

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

Our Picks for You 