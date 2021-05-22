About Cookies on This Site

22" (21.5" Diagonal) TV Monitor

22" (21.5" Diagonal) TV Monitor

22TN410D-PH

22" (21.5" Diagonal) TV Monitor

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    21.5

  • Size (cm)

    54.61

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.24795 x 0.24795 mm

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Gaming Mode

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • PIP

    No

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Time Machine Ready

    Yes

  • USB Auto Play

    Yes

  • USB Media Player

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1EA)

  • D-Sub (H-Frequency)

    30kHz - 83kHz

  • D-Sub (V-Frequency)

    56Hz - 75Hz

  • HDMI

    Yes (1EA)

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz - 83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    56Hz - 75Hz

  • RCA Input

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

SOUND

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    5W

  • Virtual surround

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100 - 240V

  • Energy Label

    Grade 4

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL Multi

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • - EPG

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • with Stand (W x H x D)

    507.6 x 365.4 x 158.7 mm

  • without Stand (W x H x D)

    507.6 x 316.5 x 52.7 mm

  • Shipping (WxHxD)

    660 x 126 x 380 mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • With Stand

    2.9

  • Without Stand

    2.75

  • Shipping

    4.2

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Fixed

    RW120

