22" (21.5" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
21.5
-
Size (cm)
54.61
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.24795 x 0.24795 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m²
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Time Machine Ready
Yes
-
USB Auto Play
Yes
-
USB Media Player
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes (1EA)
-
D-Sub (H-Frequency)
30kHz - 83kHz
-
D-Sub (V-Frequency)
56Hz - 75Hz
-
HDMI
Yes (2EA)
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz - 83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
56Hz - 75Hz
-
RCA Input
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
SOUND
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
5W
-
Virtual surround
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100 - 240V
-
Energy Label
Grade 3
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL Multi
-
Digital
DTMB
-
- EPG
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
with Stand (W x H x D)
507.6 x 410.5 x 198.2 mm
-
without Stand (W x H x D)
507.6 x 316.5 x 75.5 mm
-
Shipping (WxHxD)
577 x 125 x 377 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
With Stand
3.1
-
Without Stand
2.8
-
Shipping
4.4
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Fixed
RW120
