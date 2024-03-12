We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS Personal TV
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
23.8
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745(H)*0.2745(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
14ms
-
Response Time (GTG)
Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Inverter
Without
-
Surface Treatment
Non-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
No
-
Composite Video Input/Output
Yes
-
S-Video
No
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
No
-
HDMI
Yes(HDMI 2EA with MHL)
-
Display Port
No
-
Others
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
RCA
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Mic In
No
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Side
-
Headphone Out
No
-
RCA
No
-
Line-out
No
-
Optical out
No
-
Other
No
-
[Jack Location] - Tuner Input
Rear
-
ATSC
No
-
NTSC(America/Korea)
No
-
NTSC(Japan)
No
-
PAL/SECAM
No
-
PAL Multi
Yes
-
PAL M/N
No
-
Others
DTMB
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W*2CH
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
33W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.4W
-
Output(for Speaker)
No
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
OSD
-
Number of Language
32
-
Country (Language)
37 Country
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
f-Engine
No
-
XD engine
No
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
-
PIP
Yes
-
SRS
No
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
No
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
sRGB
No
-
DDC/CI
No
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes
-
Caption
No
-
CI Slot
No
-
Deep Color(xvYCC)
No
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
----- Time/Clock -----
-----
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
TV Linker
No
-
RS232C
No
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black/White Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black/White Glossy
-
Stand Color
Black/White Glossy
-
Base Color
Black/White Glossy
-
Others
Black/White Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
-5~20 degree
-
Swivel
None
-
Height Adj. (mm)
None
-
Pivot
None
-
Dual Hinge
None
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
566.8 * 178.3 * 420.8
-
Set (without Stand)
566.8 * 73.3 * 346.1
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.8
-
Set (without Stand)
3.53
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.