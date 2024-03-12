About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD TV Monitor

27TK600D-WH

27” Full HD TV Monitor

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    TV Monitor

  • Color

    Gray texture

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27" / 68.57 cm

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    72% (Typ.)

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    178°

  • Surface Treatment

    non Glare

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL Multi

  • Digital (DTMB)

    EPG

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    XD engine

  • Picture mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    5W x 2

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • PIP

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

OTHERS

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

CONNECTIVITY

  • RF In

    1

  • HDMI

    2 (ver 1.3, Support HDCP 1.4)

  • HDMI H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

  • D-Sub

    1

  • D-Sub H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • D-Sub V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

  • Composite

    Yes (commonly used with component)

  • Component

    Yes (commonly used with composite)

  • RCA

    1

  • PC Audio In

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50/60Hz

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    634.6 x 400.6 x 90.4

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.5

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • VESA Standard

    100 × 100

  • Fixed

    RW120

