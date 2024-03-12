We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Full HD TV Monitor
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
TV Monitor
-
Color
Gray texture
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27" / 68.57 cm
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72% (Typ.)
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2 (typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
178°
-
Surface Treatment
non Glare
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL Multi
-
Digital (DTMB)
EPG
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
XD engine
-
Picture mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
5W x 2
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
PIP
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
OTHERS
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
CONNECTIVITY
-
RF In
1
-
HDMI
2 (ver 1.3, Support HDCP 1.4)
-
HDMI H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
-
D-Sub
1
-
D-Sub H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
D-Sub V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
-
Composite
Yes (commonly used with component)
-
Component
Yes (commonly used with composite)
-
RCA
1
-
PC Audio In
1
-
Headphone Out
1
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50/60Hz
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
634.6 x 400.6 x 90.4
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (without Stand)
4.5
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
-
Fixed
RW120
