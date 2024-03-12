We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Clear Picture at Wide Angles
LG TV Monitor supporting clear picture at wide angles.
Simple Design,
Suits for Any Space
The monitor has stylish design with curved frame and jack cover on the simple back.
*The product may be damaged due to rain or dust during outdoor use.
The Smart Way to Access Content
Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in streaming service apps.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.
Contents Recommendation
Easy Control
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The TV remote control is included in the package.
Immersive Experience
An immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Size (cm)
68.6
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3114x0.3114
-
Brightness (Min.)
180 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Audio
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
Yes
-
Time Machine Ready
Yes
-
USB Media Player
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz - 83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
58Hz - 62Hz
-
Optical Out
Yes
-
USB
Yes (USB2.0 1ea)
-
LAN
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
SOUND
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
5W
-
Virtual surround
AI Sound
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energy Label
Grade 3
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL
-
Digital
DTMB
-
- EPG
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
WebOS 22
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
LAN
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
without Stand (W x H x D)
634.6 x 397.7 x 91.9 mm
-
Shipping (WxHxD)
718 x 172 x 495 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
without Stand
5.7kg
-
Shipping
8.3kg
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Wall Mount Size
75 x 75
