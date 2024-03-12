We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29UB67
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
29
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On
31W
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
46W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W (with USB3.0 connection)
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (DVI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56~75Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Up
Yes
-
USB port
Yes (USB 3 down)
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader1, Reader2 , Photo, Cinema, Game
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
H/W Calibration
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Tilt
-5º~35º
-
Swivel
-45º~45º
-
Height Adj. (mm)
130mm
-
Pivot
0~90º
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
703 * 252.3 * 404
-
Set (without Stand)
703 * 64 * 321.2
-
Wall Mount
VESA (200mm x 100mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.6
-
Set (without Stand)
6.3
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ISO9241-307
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Win8)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB
Yes
